The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team took on a tough Grand Meadow team on the road Monday night, and BA mustered just 15 points in the first half against the Superlarks’ defense. The Cardinals picked up the pace in the second half, but the Superlarks proved too formidable a foe and won by a score of 69-40.
The Cardinals (1-21) again struggled to hang onto the ball, ultimately finishing with 22 turnovers in the game. Offensively, they shot 32% from the floor, whereas the Superlarks (16-6) made 44% of their shots.
Kade Robb paced the Cards with 11 points and also finished with five rebounds and two steals, while Jack Jandro finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Elliot Smith chipped in six points and four rebounds, and JJ Malecha returned to the BA lineup and contributed four points and five rebounds.
Bo Dienst and Justin Simones scored three points each, with Simones also grabbing seven rebounds.
Charlie King added two points and two rebounds, and Ben Cohen finished with two points.
BA played at NRHEG (3-19 overall, 1-10 Gopher Conference) on Tuesday and will host Hayfield (16-5, 7-4 Gopher Conference) on Friday.