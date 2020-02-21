After routing Metro Deaf School on Tuesday, the MSAD girls basketball team couldn’t replicate the feat Thursday during its final game of the regular season at Trinity School at River Ridge. The Trojans mustered just five points in the first half and allowed 27 points to the Tri-Hawks in the second half, ultimately falling by a score of 36-13.
The Trojans had won three of their previous four, whereas Thursday’s win for Trinity was just its second win of the season and its first win since Dec. 3.
The MSAD defense held Trinity to just nine points in the first half, but the Tri-Hawks got into a strong rhythm offensively in the second half and quickly left the Trojans behind.
Dalina Schwartz scored nine of the Trojans’ 13 points. Javanna Johnson finished with two points, and Esther Olakunle and Aubrey Gillespie scored one apiece.
The MSAD girls basketball team finishes the season with an overall record of 8-11.