The Faribault Falcon Archers competed on Saturday in Princeton, Minnesota, as part of the FROZEN Open archery tournament.
Darryn Miner led the middle school team by shooting 10 tens to score 260 points out of a possible 300. Alexys Berger had the best performance among the middle school girls by shooting five tens, resulting in a total score of 251 points.
Among the higher schoolers, Ella Oraskovich led the way by shooting 14 tens to score 275 points, and Erik Hagre shot six tens and finished with 269 points.
The Falcon Archers’ next competition is Feb. 15 in Henderson, MN.