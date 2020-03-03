Scott Morrissey has been named the new head girls golf coach at Faribault High School, pending School Board approval.
Morrissey is a 1994 graduate of Faribault High School. He obtained his bachelor's and master’s degrees from Minnesota State University, Mankato. Morrissey is a special education teacher at Lincoln Elementary and junior varsity boys basketball coach at FHS.
Morrissey said his goals for the girls golf program are for the players to have fun, improve at both the mental and physical aspects of golf, and build a lifelong appreciation for the sport.
“I believe I can make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes,” Morrissey said. “Golf is a lifelong sport that can be enjoyed for many years. There is something special about being on the golf course on a nice spring or summer day.”
The golf season begins March 16.