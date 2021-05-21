The Falcons (4-13) came close to winning one, if not both games of Thursday afternoon's doubleheader in Rochester, but ultimately the Rockets (11-6) held on for a 9-6 victory in the first game and a 3-2 win in the second.
In that first game, Rochester John Marshall leapt out to an 8-0 lead at the end of the second inning before Faribault scored twice in the third and four times in the top of the seventh before a potential game-saving rally was cut short.
Reagan Drengenberg collected three hits with a double and two runs scored in the first game, while Olivia Smith singled and drove in a run, Jamie Adamek singled and drove in a pair of runs, and Gabby Boevers singled and scored twice. Alayna Simon pitched all six innings while allowing nine runs (three earned), seven hits and two walks.
Simon also pitched all six innings in the second game, where she allowed three runs (two earned), 10 hits and one walk.
Faribault grabbed a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the second, before Rochester John Marshall scored twice in the bottom half to take a brief lead before surrendering a tying run in the top of the third.
The Rockets then crept ahead for good with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Alli Velander doubled and singled while scoring a run in the second game, and Drengenberg doubled and scored a run.
Faribault next travels to Class AAA No. 6 Winona (13-4) on Saturday afternoon.