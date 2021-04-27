The Cardinals (2-4, 1-3 Gopher Conference) struggled to generate consistent offense Monday afternoon in Hayfield, where the Vikings (4-1, 3-1) allowed only one hit.
Kate Trump notched that one hit, while she also fired 3 2/3 innings in the pitching circle for Bethlehem Academy and drove in a run. Morgan Wilson also pitched 2 1/3 innings.
Hayfield grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, and after Bethlehem Academy scored once in the top of the fourth, piled up four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Both teams scored once run apiece in the sixth inning.
Bethlehem Academy was scheduled to play again Tuesday afternoon at Goodhue, and plays again Thursday afternoon at Medford (2-5, 1-4).