The dividends from the past two weeks of hard work might not have directly showed up Thursday afternoon for the Faribault boys and girls cross country teams, but that was never the plan.
Instead of focusing on producing the best possible results for Thursday’s race against Rochester Century at North Alexander Park in Faribault, the Falcons had their eyes on next week’s Big 9 Conference race and the Section 1AA race the subsequent week.
“We ran with some tired legs today,” Faribault girls cross country coach Willie Clapp said. “I thought maybe with the cooler weather we’d run a bit faster than we did, but we’re just coming to the peak of our training in this past week. You come off that feeling not the greatest, and some of the girls were saying their legs were really tired today.”
In the girls race, the Panthers claimed a 45-16 victory, while the Falcons fell 49-15 in the boys contest.
Senior Ruby Gernandt was Faribault’s top girls finisher in fifth place, senior Gabbie Yetzer crossed in seventh place and freshman Mariana Foxhoven, junior Felicity Foxhoven, seventh-grader Brynn Beardsley and seventh-grader Cecelia Hoisington finished successively in 10th through 13th place.
“I thought Marianna and Felicity Foxhoven had a really good race,” Clapp said. “It’s so easy to take them for granted because they’re so consistently good in the No. 3 and No. 4 position, but I thought they just ran really strong and are looking like they’re progressing the right way to have a really good championship season.”
In the boys race, junior Thomas Malecha was the fastest Falcon in seventh place, senior Tanner Longshore crossed in 10th and freshman Owen Beardsley, sophomore Ricky Cordova and freshman James Hoisington wrapped up the scoring positions in 15th, 16th and 18th.
“We did pretty good,” Faribault boys cross country coach Mark Bongers said. “Our No. 1 guy, Thomas, got back down to his season best, which is what I was hoping for to get him down there before Big 9’s and sections. My varsity 3-4-5 were all huddled together and all came in pretty close to their season best.
“They’re still all learning so much just how to do this,” he continued, “but overall it was a good race.”
It was the final regular-season race for both teams, who will now start prepping for next week’s Big 9 race. The girls will race Thursday at Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course, while the boys will run Friday in Owatonna.
Like the rest of the season, the number of teams on the course at once will be capped, so each day will be split into four different pods of three teams grouped together based on regular-season success.
“We’re pretty used to (triangulars),” Bongers said. “It will be nice because we’re going to be running against two teams — one of them we didn’t race against and one of them beat us by one point.”
The boys are grouped with Albert Lea and Austin and will run in the 3:45 p.m. pod, while the girls will race in the 4:45 p.m. pod Thursday against Northfield and Rochester Mayo. For both the boys and the girls races, all the times will be combined at the end of the day to create one collective results sheet for the entire conference.
The hope, for both teams, is that the first relative taper of the season for both teams results in universal time drops.
“We’ll back off,” Clapp said. “Everything just becomes more about quality. Mileage comes back a little bit, intensity picks up a little bit and we’ll make sure everyone is feeling fresh for the two big meets coming up.”
“We’re working hard and haven’t taken a lot of time off before the races, so now we’re finally taking a little time off and getting the guys feeling a little stronger,” Bongers added. “In the next couple weeks, hopefully we’re going to have some big gains for the varsity guys. That’s what I’m hoping for.”