The Knights (3-0) pounced for eight runs in the bottom of the first and six more in the bottom of the third to race past the Tigers (0-2) in five innings Friday afternoon in Kenyon.

Gavin Sommer started on the mound for K-W and fired four innings while allowing two runs (one earned) and striking out eight batters.

Owen Hilke, Bray Olson and Luke Berg all notched a pair of hits in the win, while Tyler Craig, Sommer, Steberg, Paul Kortsch and Jaedin Johnson all finished with one hit apiece.

The Knights are back in action Tuesday afternoon at home against Blooming Prairie (0-3) before hosting Stewartville (1-2) on Thursday afternoon.

