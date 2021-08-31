It’s a favorite preseason pastime for every team. When the schedule is released, players and coaches tend to scan the list of opponents and envision how the upcoming season might play out.
The school that didn’t win a game last fall? That probably chalks up as a win. The defending state champions? That likely ends up as a loss. Usually with an optimistic slant, the end result is what a team’s final record can look like in the future reality the players and coaches construct.
For Kenyon-Wanamingo senior Evan Brossard, the timeline he envisions has the Knights winning a ton of football games this fall.
“Obviously we’d like to go undefeated in the regular season,” Brossard said. “Looking at our schedule, there’s no one that we can’t really beat. Everybody’s beatable and there’s not a standout team that nobody’s going to beat this year. Everybody can beat everybody, so it’s going to be interesting.”
Brossard isn’t living in the clouds. The three holdovers on the schedule from 2020 to 2021 are Fillmore Central, Bethlehem Academy and Randolph. The Knights beat all three as part of a three-game winning streak in which they allowed a combined seven points.
That lone touchdown was scored by Bethlehem Academy, while Kenyon-Wanamingo completely grounded a Randolph offense that typically piles up points with a forklift.
“Our defense was ranked I think top 20 in the nation last year based on points scored against us,” Brossard said. “Hopefully we can continue that. Our defense looked pretty solid on Saturday at our scrimmage.”
While preseason scrimmages veer pretty far from what happens of Friday nights, Brossard said Kenyon-Wanamingo looked sharp Saturday in a pair of sessions against St. Clair and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Along with Brossard, the Knights are set to feature 10 total seniors this season with Jon Smith, Luke Alme, Nicolai Mork, Laden Nerison, Buck Oeltjenbruns, Trevor Steberg, Kevin Vazquez and Alex Vold.
So far, that group is enjoying the much more normal preseason compared to last year’s mad dash in October to prepare for a shortened season.
“Compared to last year, this has been way more normal, I’d say,” Smith said.” Instead of — what did we play? — four games last year and then playoffs, it’s going to be a lot better and we’ll be a lot better team with more bonding. It’ll be a lot better of a season as a whole.”
That season starts Friday night at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, one of five new opponents on the schedule for Kenyon-Wanamingo. Last year, the Panthers finished 2-2 with wins against St. James and Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, and losses against Medford and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
“It’ll be a good game, but we’re feeling pretty good, though,” Smith said.
Smith said he’s thinking the Knights — especially on the defensive side of the ball — can carry over the success they experienced last season into Friday night.
Just like Brossard, Smith’s hoping that can jumpstart a memorable senior season.
“We want to win state, just like every other team,” Smith said. “You want to win state because it’s your senior year, it’s your last chance and you want to win. But, as a team we just want to have fun. It’s always fun to play football no matter if you’re a freshman just coming in or you’re a senior and it’s your last year. You just want to have fun, play as a team and make some new friends.”