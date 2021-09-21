Loft it up, and Lauren Isaacson is likely to slam it down.
That’s been the case at least this fall for Isaacson, a 2018 Faribault High School graduate that’s now a senior on the St. Catherine’s volleyball team.
Isaacson, along with fellow 2018 FHS graduate Grace Amacher, and the rest of the St. Catherine’s volleyball team are preparing to start their Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season Wednesday at home against Carleton.
Through a 6-7 start to the season for the Wildcats, Isaacson has collected a team-high 96 kills while starting every match so far this season. Amacher, meanwhile, has been a steady member of the rotation while playing in 22 total sets and 11 overall matches.
Amacher, a defensive specialist, has notched 32 digs (1.45 a set) and sports a receive percentage of 90%.
In addition to Isaacson’s offensive prowess, the outside hitter has racked up 123 digs, the second-highest total on the team, in addition to a solo block and 14 block assists.
Back in 2019 — St. Catherine’s finished 14-11 overall and 4-7 in the conference. Starting Wednesday, the Wildcats will look to build off that mark in the conference this season.
Holmberg with an eye for goal
In her past five games, Samantha Holmberg has discovered her scoring touch for the Concordia College, Moorhead women’s soccer team. In that span, Holmberg — a 2019 Faribault High School graduate — scored four goals to surpass her previous career-high of two goals that she scored as a freshman in 2019.
Her goals against the University of Minnesota-Crookston, the University of Minnesota-Morris and Nebraska Wesleyan powered the Cobbers to their first three wins of the season, while her most recent goal Saturday against St. Scholastica was not quite enough in a 2-1 defeat.
Holmberg has started in all eight games this season for the Cobbers, who have gone 3-5 and 0-2 in the MIAC so far. The season continues at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday at Carleton College in Northfield.
Slinger, Weasler help Wild to 4-0 start
The Gillete Wild of the NA3HL have a Faribault flair for a second straight season, this time with Leighton Weasler back for his second season in Wyoming and Zack Slinger joining him for the first time this season.
Through the first four games of the campaign, the Wild have yet to lose and have scored a total of 26 goals so far. Weasler, a 2020 Bethlehem Academy graduate, and Slinger, a 2021 Faribault High School graduate, have helped to fuel that scoring surge from their positions as defensemen.
Weasler has scored once and dished out three assists, while Slinger has added a goal and two assists to help the Wild sweep both the Badlands Sabres (2-2) and the Yellowstone Quake (1-2-1) in two-game sets.
Gillette leads the Frontier Division of the NA3HL through the early stages with eight points, while Helena Bighors have the maximum of six points through their first three games.
The Wild next play a pair of home games Friday and Saturday against the Great Falls Americans (1-1-1).