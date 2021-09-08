It's not hard to locate Faribault junior Ava Nelson during a swimming and diving meet.
Nelson, one of three captains for the Falcons this fall, sets up near the starting blocks for every race she's not swimming in to deliver a pep talk for each Faribault swimmer preparing to jump into the pool.
The reason? That's what former team captain Abby Larson did for her.
"That’s what Abby did with a lot of our younger students when I was a younger swimmer," Nelson said. "She did it a lot for me and it always meant so much. It was always really impactful for me, so I want to be able to do that for the younger kids.”
Larson was part of a six-swimmer senior class that graduated last year. Nelson, along with junior Monica Albers and senior Emily Bauman, are the three captains this fall tasked with corralling the young Falcons, who experienced a surge of 11 freshmen on this year's team.
“It’s been fun to be on a different side of the team," Albers said. "Before I was just a teammate, did what I was told and did the sport. Now, being able to lead the younger girls is pretty inspirational for me and being able to teach them what I learned throughout my time on the team so far.”
That's a common thought for Albers, Bauman and Nelson. While the increase in out-of-the-pool responsibilities has been daunting at times this season, the larger role has also helped to unlock a different side in and out of the pool for all three.
For Albers and Bauman, that means befriending a slew of younger girls she wouldn't normally interact in school.
“They work great together with most of the older girls from the first week we were together," Bauman said. "In weeks after, we’ve gotten to become more of a family.”
Nelson, meanwhile, said being named a captain has pushed her further in the pool.
That's because she's attempting to emulate the captains of her first Faribault swimming and diving teams.
"I looked up to the captains," Nelson said. "I kind of — I don’t want to say mirrored them — but I noticed they came to practice every day and gave it their all, and that’s how I wanted to be as a young kid. I wanted to come to practice and give it my all. From my personal experience as that seventh grader, now that I’m a junior I want to be that person that comes to practice and gives it my all every day for the younger girls to look up to.”
That extra motivation helps the Falcons achieve their goals, which Bauman distilled down to "swim fast and have fun."
Albers expounded a little on that point, but the thesis was more or less the same.
“My goal is just to get faster every meet, get some personal best times and at the end of the season, just be better than I was at the beginning of the season," Albers said. "I think that’s the same for the whole team as well. We just want to try our best and really just work together, work hard and swim fast.”