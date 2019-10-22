There comes a point in the year when the sense of urgency amongst a team increases, and that’s typically around the playoffs. For the Class A No. 6 Kenyon-Wanamingo (18-9) volleyball team, the sense of urgency has been there all season, probably because it’s most of the girls’ last shot.
The Knights boast seven seniors — half of the varsity roster. The underclassmen have not only made a collective effort to send the seniors out the right way, but the senior group has been eager to show the rest of the team what it takes to be successful.
“For the most part, this team has really gelled together," Kenyon-Wanamingo head coach Jen Norison said. Individually, everyone on this team wants to make it a memorable season for each and every one of their teammates. In practice, they’ve been pushing and working themselves. I definitely think that not only do the underclassmen want it for their seniors but I think the seniors want to make sure that they leave their mark and do the best they can to help out the underclassmen realize what it takes to get here.”
No. 1 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo battles ninth-seeded LeRoy-Ostrander to kick off their postseason 7 p.m. Thursday at home in the second round of the Section 1A tournament. LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Blooming Prairie on Monday 3-2 to advance.
“You prepare your whole season for the playoffs — the most important part of the season,” Norison said. “I think they are ready. They have put a lot of time, sweat and effort not only during the season but out of season to prepare for this. They’re ready.”
With a win, Kenyon-Wanamingo will advance to play the winner of No. 4 seed Goodhue and No. 5 seed Hayfield 1:30 p.m Saturday.
Norison says she’s confident heading into the tournament, but adds every team will come out ready to play.
“I can’t say that we have an edge because it’s a brand new season for every team," said Norison. "I’ve got some people scouting throughout the tournaments. That will help us analyze what other teams’ strengths and weaknesses are, and how we need to adjust our game and what we need to control on our side but also what we need to defend. We need to make sure we have good defense from here on out. Defense and minimal errors are going to push teams to the next level."
Seniors include Kaia Johnson, Megan Mattson, Julianna Boyum, Madi Luebke, Ally Peterson, Riley Dummer and Ellie Benson.
The journey for a trip to state in their senior year begins Thursday.