When thinking who was the MVP of the 2019 Faribault Falcons, which finished 10-6-1 overall and 5-5-1 in conference play, head coach Brendan Cox couldn’t pick out a just one player.
Instead, he believes the MVP of the team was the “youth.”
Given the major contributions by the senior class, who helped the program in many ways, integrating the juniors and underclassmen into the swing of things was a top priority this fall.
“The seniors helped the program a lot. Looking at that, we had to figure out how we would replace those contributions going forward,” Cox said. “We had a young team. We have massive numbers in our lower levels. Getting those guys varsity experience, we were able to get a lot of those guys valuable experience going forward.”
The youth on the team stepped up in a big way.
“They were huge. Our starting goalie, Christian Trujillo, was an eighth-grader. Freshman Aaron Richter saw and contributed valuable minutes. Sophomores Eddie Solis and Henry Schonebaum started for us and showed a lot of potential. We had a couple of juniors that came off the bench and filled in as we needed them.
Cox said the coaching staff is excited looking forward, knowing the players gained experience, grew together and did a fantastic job on the fly getting to know each other.
“Given our top three scorers graduated, a big focus in the offseason will be getting everyone on pace knowing we can score goals from everywhere,” Cox said. “How to replace the scoring will be huge. We’ve locked in on the defensive end year in and year out, so looking at how we generate offense and finish opportunities we create will be a big focus in the offseason.”
With the talent and competition in the Big 9 conference, the benefit looms large for the Falcons’ youth.
“That’s one of the biggest benefits. Being in the Big 9, you have tough competition. This year, especially, as all of the teams were very close. There weren’t clear cut favorites. Any given day, if you didn’t show up it could be a long day. For them, that was a good thing to see and understand to step up into the competition. Going forward, that will help when facing top-tier opponents as it won’t be as much of a shock for them.”