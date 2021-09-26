At long lost, the temperatures are starting to dip into 50s and 60s. Much like Punxsutawney Phil can signal the start of spring, the yearly ritual of stuffing shorts back into drawers in favor of jeans and jackets also signals the imminent arrival of the fall sports postseason.
Next week, even if there is yet another heat waver forecasted this weekend, we get our first dose of postseason action with the Big 9 Conference girls tennis tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Rochester.
In addition to that, plenty of midweek matchups and events offer intrigue as it relates to the postseason and conference title races. Listed below is a glance at three storylines to follow as next week progresses.
Faribault cross country (Friday at Red Wing Invite)
The message since the preseason started in August for the Faribault girls cross country team has been centered around one date: Oct. 28, when teams from Section 1AA visit Alexander Park in Faribault to engage in a wide-open battle for the two state-qualifying spots out of the section.
On Tuesday, the girls team for the Falcons took a big step toward that state goal by winning the Albert Lea Invitational against section rivals Red Wing and Waseca. Faribault is scheduled to race against both those teams again next Friday at the Red Wing Invitational, which also includes Big 9 foes and Section 1AAA state contenders Northfield and Owatonna.
The larger meet provides what might be a better preview of the Section 1AA meet, since Waseca’s biggest strength — junior Ella Dufault — was somewhat minimized by the smaller field.
In a bigger meet, the ability for Dufault to race out in front and score the minimum number of points is more important if there’s other speedy runners that can finish between her and Faribault’s wave of depth that that saw its fastest runner Tuesday — Brynn Beardsley — finish only one minute and five places ahead of its fourth-fastest finisher — Mariana Foxhoven.
Of course, that depth can also prove deadly in Faribault’s favor, if the Falcons scoop up points quickly while Waseca’s third, fourth and fifth runners are still on the course. Either way, Friday offers an important piece of information when it comes to projecting the top two spots at the Section 1AA girls meet.
On the boys side, Faribault is hoping to show its one tick faster after it finished in third place with 73 points, only two behind second-place Albert Lea at Tuesday’s race. The Falcons have another shot at the Tigers next week, in addition to Waseca and Red Wing once again.
Individually, Alex Tuma took a big step forward with a fourth-place finish Tuesday and a time of 19 minutes, 30 seconds. If the rest of the Falcons can take a similar step next week, they might also be eyeing a chance at qualifying for state.
WEM volleyball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.
There’s no real postseason implications in this Thursday night clash, since Class AA No. 8 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown competes in Section 2AA and Class A No. 10 Kenyon-Wanamingo is in Section 1A, but either way this should be an entertaining match.
It also might play a large role in deciding how the Gopher Conference championship is awarded. Kenyon-Wanamingo is 3-1 so far with the only loss against Bethlehem Academy, while WEM has maintained a 4-0 record despite some closer than comfortable results thus far.
The winner of this match figures to have the best chance of taking at least a share of the conference crown from Class A No. 6 Bethlehem Academy. If chaos is your thing, than the optimal result is for Kenyon-Wanamingo to win this match, and then for WEM to knock off Bethlehem Academy on Oct. 11 in Faribault in the last week of the regular season.
For this match specifically, WEM enters more battle-tested, especially after it wades through the Class A/AA Showcase this weekend in Burnsville. Even before entering that gauntlet of ranked teams, the Buccaneers have already played Class AA No. 3 Cannon Falls, Class AAAA No. 5 Minnetonka and a Nova Classical team that’s 11-2, beat Minnetonka and really should be ranked at this point.
Kenyon-Wanamingo, for its part, hasn’t played a cake walk of a schedule, with matchups against Bethlehem Academy and Class AAA No. 2 Stewartville, in addition to former Hiawatha Valley League foes Lake City and Goodhue.
Faribault girls tennis (Monday at New Prague, Tuesday vs. Winona, Saturday at Big 9s)
When Faribault entered this season, it lacked much in the way of varsity experience, and the experience it did return from last year was all aged sophomore or lower. Over the course of the last month, those youngsters have stepped up their level of play, however.
That starts with the sophomore trio of Lindsay Rauenhorst, Stacie Petricka and Hailey Reuvers, who represent potential building blocks for the next two seasons. Petricka has grabbed hold of the No. 1 singles position for the Falcons, and while the results haven’t immediately shown up against the conference’s best players, Petricka has pushed that elite competition deep into sets.
Reuvers, meanwhile, has partnered with freshman Grace Brazil to form a formidable No. 1 doubles team for the Falcons, while also occasionally hopping over to one of the top three singles courts to challenge for points.
In terms of consistent results, the biggest breakthrough has come from Rauenhorst, though. After winning at No. 2 singles against a deep and talented Mankato West team, the sophomore improved to 5-5 this season in singles play. She has a chance to add another conference win to her resume Tuesday against a talented Winona team before Saturday’s Big 9 Conference tournament.
It’d be unreasonable to expect Faribault to come away with a championship on any of the seven courts, but the Falcons are poised to win a few matches and provide a fair bit of resistance to the traditional powers of the Big 9.