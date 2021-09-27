Kwynn Krause notched another personal best Saturday at the Tri-City Showdown in Worthington, as the WEM/JWP runner sped to third place in 21 minutes, 56.21 seconds.
Overall, the girls team finished fourth out of four teams behind Springfield/Cedar Mountain, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey and Adrian/Ellsworth.
The boys team, meanwhile, sped to second behind only Mountain Lake-Comfrey, and ahead of Springfield/Cedar Mountain, Madelia/Truman/GHEC/Martin County West and Heron Lake-Okabena.
That boys performance was led by Landon Dimler's fourth-place finish with a time of 18:14, while Michael Adams finished 10th, Josh Bengston motored to 13th, and Caleb Quast and Memphis James finished back to back in 15th and 16th.
The girls team also received points from Madison Kunst in 14th, Faith Olson in 25th, Ashlin Keyes in 27th and Elizabeth White in 31st.