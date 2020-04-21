Bait shops benefitted last Friday when Gov. Tim Walz eased restrictions on them and several other outdoor sports but for some it’s been business as usual.
Lake Country Convenience and Bait Shop, a stone’s throw away from Mazaska Lake in Shieldsville, wasn’t impacted by the previous restrictions because it’s a gas and convenience store as well, but owner Craig Finnesgard expects an uptick in business as the walleye opener on May 9 approaches.
Finnesgard is urging anglers to get their fishing licenses ahead of time to prevent a surge of people trying to get a license at the last minute, which could make social distancing guidelines at stores tougher.
“Buy your license before the opener,” Finnesgard said. “A lot of times we get a line of people waiting to get licenses at the last minute. Think about it ahead of time. It’s advantageous to them.”
Finnesgard says fishing remains in between seasons as people start to head to the water as temperatures rise. Business has remained steady and the DNR has put docks in at landings to help people enjoy lakes.
The area lakes came through winter in good condition, Finnesgard said. He hasn’t heard of any winter fish kill or lakes freezing over completely.
Over in Waseca, Sportsman Stop owner Jay Nicolin has noticed a slower start to the fishing season. Nicolin didn’t experience any shutdown either since he operates as a gas station and convenience store, too.
“Some days it’s crowded, some days it isn’t,” Nicolin said. “It’s not business as usual for anybody. We’re going to try to survive it all.”
Nicolin estimates business to be a third of what it normally is at this time of the year.
Last year, bait shops faced a bait shortage for those looking for minnows and suckers. The shortage resulted from a harsh winter where many minnows froze in ponds and a large fish kill made harvesting suckers difficult.
A milder winter allowed minnows and suckers to bounce back this year but any bait that usually gets important has been an issue, Nicolin said.
There shouldn’t be any issues for anglers itching to get outside and cast a line this season.