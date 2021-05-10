Payton Ross fired a 103 to lead the Falcons Friday afternoon in a triangular at Rochester Eastwood Golf Course in a triangular against Rochester Mayo and Red Wing.

Overall, Faribault finished third with a team score of 470, behind first-place Red Wing (365) and second-place Rochester Mayo (401). Emma Thibodeau also shot a 117, Ellie Hunt finished with a 119 and Tessa Bauer notched a 131.

Faribault was back in action Monday afternoon in Faribault against Austin, Rochester Century and Rochester John Marshall, and again Tuesday afternoon in Albert Lea against Albert Lea and Winona.

