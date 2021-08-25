If you were to build a high school football team from scratch and could choose to bake in experience at two positions, you might pick quarterback and offensive line.
Faribault isn't creating a football team from scratch, but the Falcons are fortunate enough to return a senior starting quarterback, Hunter Nelson, and three of the offensive linemen who protected him last season in senior Tim Neirby, senior Devin Lockerby and junior Brody Beske.
That returning experience, which also includes a 13-player senior class, is hoping to help the Falcons build off last season's breakout 5-2 campaign.
“These kids, it’s a great group to coach," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "We’re hoping to feed off the success we experienced last year with winning five games. It’s a senior group with great leadership and some pretty great football players.”
In Nelson's first year as a full-time starter last season, the lefty threw for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games in addition to rushing for 260 yards and six touchdowns.
Based on early returns in the summer and preseason, Louis anticipates Nelson to take another step forward as a senior.
“He had a great summer," Louis said. "He’s a confident player, he’s a dual threat that can hurt you with his feet as well as his arm. He’s got some good targets to throw to and our offense is geared around him. We feel like we’re going to have a very balanced attack. We have a couple powerful running backs that will be going one way with Hunter going the other.”
Those two running backs are seniors Elijah Hammonds and Matthias Lenway. Both started a game each last season while filling in for injured starter Alex Gardner, who's since graduated.
Based off those two starts, and cameos in the backfield throughout the rest of the season, Louis is excited about how dangerous his zone read option can look. That's also because of that experienced offensive line.
“We’re excited about our ground attack," Louis said. "It’s going to start up front. We love our line right now. We’ve got some big, strong kids with three returning starters with Tim Neirby at center, Devin Lockerby at a guard, and Brady Beske at a tackle. Those three will anchor both lines, and we’ll try to get them a break on defense when we can.”
The Falcons are also deep and experienced at wide receiver, where last year's leading pass catcher AJ Worrall is returning for his senior year. He hauled in 18 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Isaac Mata (two touchdowns) and senior Jordan Klecker (two touchdowns) both return as well.
Juniors Ian Ehlers, Johnny Frank, Owen Nesburg and Beau Schrot add additional depth at wideout and on the other side of the ball at defensive back.
"They’re good athletes that can play both sides of the ball and we’ll rotate them continuously throughout the game on both sides,” Louis said.
Louis also anticipates junior George Soto to stand out defensively at linebacker, where Hammonds and Lenway will both feature as well. On the defensive line, Louis pointed to senior Brody Esser, senior Andy Katra, junior Jal Giet and sophomore Roman Garcia as players to can step in to help Faribault reload what was a stout rushing defense last season.
“We feel pretty comfortable with seven or eight lineman," Louis said. "The offensive line will stay intact and then we’ll rotate in on defense to give needed breaks.”
Faribault brings what Louis believes is a talented team into a supremely talented section this fall. When the reclassification and realignment dust settled, the Falcons suddenly found themselves transported into Section 2-4A alongside typical powers Hutchinson, Marshall and Willmar.
Even with the new daunting surroundings, the ultimate goal remains the same.
"We have the goal to compete for a section championship and this is as tough a section as you can find in 4A," Louis said. "We’re not going to worry about that yet, because we have to take it one game at a time and enjoy the experience.”
ROSTER
Abdiwahid Abdi, senior, wide receiver/linebacker
Brody Esser, senior, offensive/defensive line
Elijah Hammonds, senior, running back/linebacker
Andy Katra, senior, offensive/defensive line
Jordan Klecker, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Matthias Lenway, senior, running back/linebacker
Devin Lockerby, senior, offensive/defensive line
Isaac Mata, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Tim Neirby, senior, offensive/defensive line
Hunter Nelson, senior, quarterback/defensive back
Adam Paschke, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Eddie Solis, senior, kicker
AJ Worrall, senior, wide receiver/defensive back
Brady Beske, junior, offensive/defensive line
Ben Boyd, junior, running back/defensive back
Ian Ehlers, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Johnny Frank, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Jal Giet, junior, offensive/defensive line
Megan Krannich, junior, offensive/defensive line
Owen Nesburg, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Beau Schrot, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Owen Schultz, junior, offensive/defensive line
George Soto, junior, running back/linebacker
Jimmy Wellborn, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Owen Whitney, junior, wide receiver/defensive back
Preston Berger, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Landon Borka, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Jordan Boudreau, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Landon Cupp, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
D'Shaun Davis, sophomore, quarterback/defensive back
Cristian Escobar Pearson, sophomore, kicker
Roman Garcia, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Gage Graham, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Liam Gregersen, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Aden Hanson, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
JT Hausen, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Dalton Krueger, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Cooper Leichtnam, sophomore, quarterback/linebacker
Riley Quinnell, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Joey Ruisi, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Erick Sanchez, sophomore, offensive/defensive line
Oliver Schoop, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Jerrell Skelton, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Bradley Slinger, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Joey Steinberg, sophomore, running back/linebacker
Ben Stoessel, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Luke Weng, sophomore, wide receiver/defensive back
Isaac Yetzer, sophomore, running back/defensive back