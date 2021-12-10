Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&