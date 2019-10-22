Down seven points with two minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Albert Lea was on its last legs at 4th-and-8 on its side of the field. With the Tigers’ season on the line, Nick Ehlers powered through the offensive line and came up with a monster defensive stop that would ice the game for a 21-14 playoff-opening victory for the Falcons on Tuesday.
Looking for their first complete four-quarter performance of the season, the Falcons got as close as they have all season.
“It was the team’s best four-quarter performance, especially the first half,” Faribault head coach Ned Louis said. “In the first half and the first part of the third quarter, we put it all together on both sides of the ball.”
Faribault (2-7) stormed out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two touchdown runs from Alex Gardner. In the third, the Falcons got their third rushing touchdown of the day on a 7-yard rush from Ehlers.
Albert Lea (2-7) wouldn’t go away, though.
With 1:45 remaining in the third quarter, Janyjor Ruei punched in a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 21-7. A few minutes later, after a three-and-out from Faribault, Javarus Mucha-Owens finished off a Tiger drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
“Albert Lea has some good players," Louis said. "You have to give them credit for making a comeback down 21-0. They have an excellent running back. They didn’t quit and started to run downhill on us. We just made one big stand at the end.
Coming off of a 1-7 regular season, that “one big stand,” Louis said, helped solidify all the hard work the Falcons have put in to get to this point in the season.
“It’s great for our kids," Louis said. "Like I said, when you have just one win it can get tough to go to practice and keep going, but they’ve stayed together. There’s been no finger pointing. It’s been a great bunch to coach. I’m happy for the seven seniors that got to win their last game playing on their home field. It’s something they’ll always remember.”
From beginning to end, it was apparent Faribault was locked in.
"It was a great feel tonight," Louis said. "That’s the way these kids have approached. You could just see in the locker room pregame that they really wanted this game. They knew it was a winnable game and they came out locked in from the get go. Give Albert Lea credit though, they kept battling and they don’t have many guys but the ones they do sure play hard.”
The Falcons only passed the ball four times, with Ehlers finishing 1 of 3 for 11 yards, and they didn’t need more than that with the way Gardner was running.
The junior spearheaded Faribault’s offense, finishing with 180 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. Zach Slinger had the lone reception for Faribault. Defensively, Dylan Lippert led the Falcons with a team-high 13 tackles. Jake Flom also chipped in seven tackles, while Ehlers had two sacks.
Albert Lea’s Mucha-Owens ended a stellar season on the ground, finishing with 112 rushing yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. Quarterback Logan Howe converted 5 of 14 passes for 24 yards and one interception.
With the win, Faribault advances to the Section 1AAAA semifinals where they will take on No. 1 seed Winona on the road at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The winner plays whoever comes out on top of No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville and No. 3 Byron.
Faribault lost to Winona 38-6 on Sept. 6 in the second week of the season.
“We were playing a lot of young kids then, so I think we’ve come a long way," Louis said. "But they’re the team to beat in the section and they’ve had a great year. They are very good upfront and I think that’s where we’ve improved. Tonight our offensive line did a great job and Alex Gardner ran hard. We are big-time underdogs so we have nothing to lose. Our kids are going to go down and compete and see what happens.”
Faribault 21, Albert Lea 14
F — 15 0 6 0
AL — 0 0 7 7
F offense — Passing: Nick Ehlers 1-3, 11 yards; Bryce Nolen 0-1 … Rushing: Alex Gardner 26-180, 2 TD; Nick Ehlers 7-19, 1 TD; Cael Casteel 1-2 … Receiving: Zach Slinger 1-11
F defense — Tackles: Dylan Lipper 13, Jake Flom 7, Evan Langer 4, Gael Ramirez 4, Bryce Nolen 3.5, Nick Ehlers 3, Nick Flom 3, Alex Leet 2.5, Devin Lockerby 2.5, Sam LaCanne 2, Hunter Nelson 1.5, Owen Ellendson 1.5, Thor Keilen 1, Cael Casteel 0.5, Cade McCusker 0.5, Isaac Mata 0.5 … Sacks: Ehlers 2 … Tackles for loss: Ehlers 2, Langer 1
F special teams — Punting: Bryce Nolen 3-102 … Kick returns: Slinger 3-69