It's been tough for opponents to crack the Faribault defense in the opening weeks of the season.
The Falcon boys (4-0, 2-0 Big 9) stayed perfect thanks to their second shutout of the season coming 2-0 Tuesday at Mankato East (1-4, 1-3 Big 9).
The Falcons pulled away from a 0-0 tie at halftime and limited the Cougars to three shots.
Faribault put up 12 shots.
Faribault returns home to host Albert Lea (0-3, 0-3 Big 9) 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers are without a goal on the season, but they'll have the attention of the Falcons. Albert Lea upset Faribault 3-2 last year in a matchup that preceded a five-game Faribault win streak and a four-game Albert Lea skid.
State rankings released
The first state top 10 rankings of the season were released Sept. 1 by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association.
The Big 9 is represented in the Class A ranking by No. 9 Austin.
There are no Section 2A teams in the top 10.
Class A — 1. Blake, 2. Academy of Holy Angels, 3. DeLaSalle, 4. Totino-Grace, 5. Breck, 6. Orono, 7. St. Thomas Academy, 8. St. Paul Como Park, 9. Austin, 10. Waconia
Class AA — 1. Edina, 2. Minnetonka, 3. St. Louis Park, 4. Minneapolis Washburn, 5. Woodbury, 6. Wayzata, 7. Lakeville North, 8. East Ridge, 9. Shakopee, 10. Maple Grove