It's been tough for opponents to crack the Faribault defense in the opening weeks of the season.

The Falcon boys (4-0, 2-0 Big 9) stayed perfect thanks to their second shutout of the season coming 2-0 Tuesday at Mankato East (1-4, 1-3 Big 9).

The Falcons pulled away from a 0-0 tie at halftime and limited the Cougars to three shots.

Faribault put up 12 shots.

Faribault returns home to host Albert Lea (0-3, 0-3 Big 9) 7 p.m. Thursday. The Tigers are without a goal on the season, but they'll have the attention of the Falcons. Albert Lea upset Faribault 3-2 last year in a matchup that preceded a five-game Faribault win streak and a four-game Albert Lea skid.

State rankings released

The first state top 10 rankings of the season were released Sept. 1 by the Minnesota Soccer Coaches Association.

The Big 9 is represented in the Class A ranking by No. 9 Austin.

There are no Section 2A teams in the top 10.

Class A — 1. Blake, 2. Academy of Holy Angels, 3. DeLaSalle, 4. Totino-Grace, 5. Breck, 6. Orono, 7. St. Thomas Academy, 8. St. Paul Como Park, 9. Austin, 10. Waconia

Class AA — 1. Edina, 2. Minnetonka, 3. St. Louis Park, 4. Minneapolis Washburn, 5. Woodbury, 6. Wayzata, 7. Lakeville North, 8. East Ridge, 9. Shakopee, 10. Maple Grove

Sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News. Graduated from Iowa State University in 2016. Originally from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

