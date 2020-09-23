Girls Tennis
Rochester Mayo 7, Faribault 0
Faribault mixed up its lineup in spots Tuesday to find some different matchups against perennial power Rochester Mayo in Rochester to find some wins but the Spartans came away with a 7-0 sweep.
Rochester Mayo has already knocked off rival Rochester Century, which expected to compete for the conference title this season, but the Falcons came away with some game wins in their matches.
Faribault won games at Nos. 3 and 4 singles and in each of the doubles matches. Kylie Petricka swapped with Hailey Reuvers in the lineup for the Falcons as Petricka played doubles and Reuvers played singles.
Petricka teamed with Rylie Starkson at No. 1 doubles against the defending conference champions at No. 1 doubles Grace Ackerman and Taylor Julsrud. Ackerman and Julsrud came through with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
“While the Faribault team gave a great effort today, the skill and ability of the Mayo team was too much to overcome,” Faribault head coach Jeff Anderson said.
Reuvers did well in her match at No. 2 singles despite a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Mayo’s Nandini Iyer.
“She had many great points and did well to move her opponent on the court,” Anderson said. “Her score truly does not reflect how well Hailey played.”
Sarah McColley and Bailey Peterson grabbed a game at No. 2 doubles in a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Ani Bulbulian and Molly Pickering as did Avery Rein and Ashley Rost at No. 3 doubles in a 6-1, 6-0 loss.
Faribault’s Lindsay Rauenhorst lost 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles to Audrey Andy and at No. 4 singles the Spartans’ Charlotte Colby defeated Faribault’s Nell Gibbs 6-0, 6-2.
“Lindsay was also moving the ball well throughout the match but played a bit too defensive allowing her opponent to be the aggressor,” Anderson said.
Faribault’s Stacie Petricka fell 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to Mayo’s Sutton Julsrud.
The Falcons face Winona Saturday at 10 a.m. in Faribault.
Girls Soccer
Lake City 9, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0
Lake City overpowered Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo/Hayfield Tuesday in a 9-0 victory in Lake City.
The Tigers fired 22 shots at the Cobras for the game while Triton/K-W/Hayfield managed just four.
Natalie Shadow had two shots for the Cobras while Carrie Doehling and Jasmin Willette each had one.
Triton/K-W/Hayfield goalkeeper Sydnee Sawyer made 13 saves.
The Cobras face Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Friday in Pine Island.