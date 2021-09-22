Against one of the bigger teams in the Big 9 Conference, the Faribault volleyball team came up with a 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday in Faribault.
That performance started in the middle with Emily Soukop and Meghan Swanson. Both players finished without a hitting error, and Soukup tallied nine kills with Swanson adding eight kills. Defensively, Soukop also added two blocks, while Swanson tallied one block.
That efficient offense extended to Josie Herda, who in her varsity debut tallied six kills with no hitting errors.
"She jumped right in with confidence, poise and a great volleyball IQ," Faribault coach JoAnna Lane said.
Olivia Bauer led the way offensively with 12 kills, while Isabel Herda and Whitton Wolff directed the offense with 22 and 11 assists, respectively.
In the back, Bauer notched a team-high 19 digs, Clara Malecha finished 12 digs and Isabel Herda finished with nine digs.
Faribault next travels to play at Mankato West on Thursday afternoon.