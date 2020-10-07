Bethlehem Academy looked good on the range Sunday in its first week of competition.
Five athletes hit 40 or more targets. Bo Dienst led the way with a two-round total of 46 out of 50. Dienst had the highest one-round score of 24 for the day, one shy of a perfect round. Ashley Rost and Carson Heselton followed closely by hitting 45 targets. Marty Brazil also broke the 40 mark by shooting 44 targets and Marshall Donahue finished with 43 targets.
Vince Volbrecht connected on 28 targets and Evan Langer finished 27-for-50. Joseph Kunze hit 22 of 50 clay targets and Andrew Volkmuth went 21 of 50. Noah Werke hit 15 of his targets.