Wanamingo had a ninth-inning rally stall Sunday in a 4-3 loss to Pine Island in Pine Island to extend its losing streak to four games.
Pine Island broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning with a pair of runs but the Jacks (1-5, 0-3 Twin Rivers) got a run back in the bottom of the ninth. Wanamingo played as the home team because it cannot host games at the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School field.
Wanamingo held a 2-0 lead after the second inning but the Pioneers rallied to tie it in the fourth inning.
Jacks starting pitcher Sam Roosen limited damage on the mound to keep Wanamingo in it. Roosen allowed 11 hits but held Pine Island to four runs in a complete-game effort. He walked one and struck out four in the loss.
Brady Anfinson drove in a run and went 1-for-5 with a double. Gavin Roosen, Sam Roosen, Alex Roosen and Aaron Bauer also collected hits. Bauer doubled and scored to finish 1-for-3 at the plate. Gavin Roosen and Aaron Holmes also scored for the Jacks.
Wanamingo heads to Rochester Wednesday to face the Rochester Roadrunners at 7:30 p.m.