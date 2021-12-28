Game: Faribault vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 4 p.m., Thursday, Burnsville High School.
Recent results: The Falcons lost 64-23 against Class AAA No. 6 Mankato West on Dec. 21, while the KoMets topped Goodhue 61-58 the same night.
Last meeting: Kasson-Mantorville won 67-55 on Feb. 1, 2015.
1. Finding the range
It’s not hard to connect the dots from Faribault’s best offensive performance of the season and its marksmanship from behind the arc. In a 61-59 loss against Rochester John Marshall on Dec. 17, the Falcons converted on 8 of 15 3-point attempts. That lethal shooting was led by senior Jordan Klecker, who finished with a game-high 16 points thanks to his 4-for-5 performance from 3-point range. Add in Ian Ehlers hitting his only 3-point attempt, Hunter Nelson pitching in a 3-pointer and Carson Kreager providing a pair of 3-pointers off the bench and there was plenty for the Rockets to focus on. In the 15 minutes Kreager played off the bench, the Falcons outscored the Rockets by seven points.
That then allowed Faribault plenty of room to operate inside the arc, where the Falcons drained 15 of 25 attempts. Against Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, the ability for Faribault to quickly establish a 3-point threat opens up a vast world of offensive possibilities.
2. Winning on the glass
Where the Rockets made up for the hot shooting of the Falcons was on the offensive glass. Rochester John Marshall grabbed eight offensive rebounds and finished with an overall rebounding advantage of 25-18. That led directly to a 12-5 edge in terms of second-chance points — one of the key areas that allowed the Rockets to finish two points ahead.
Faribault possesses a silver bullet in senior Devin Lockerby, who likely has a size advantage over just about every player he’ll play against this year. He’s just one body inside, however, and targeted box outs by a couple opposing players can neutralize the future offensive lineman for North Dakota State. That’s where the rest of the Falcons need to swarm for loose balls.
3. Locking down defensively
Through the first four games of the season, Kasson-Mantorville has failed to score at least 60 points only once — a 54-38 season-opening victory against Rochester Lourdes. That consistent level of scoring is thanks to a deep calvary of scorers for the KoMets. In a 61-58 comeback victory against Goodhue on Dec. 21, Kasson-Mantorville received double-digit scoring from all of Jake Hallstrom (15), Camden Holecek (13), Jordan Klepel (12) and Easton Suess (10). That makes Faribault’s defensive gameplan difficult to write, since there’s no one player that stands out at the top of the scouting report.
In one way, the Falcons might be in luck since Wednesday’s game against Burnsville was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Burnsville team, while Kasson-Mantorville plays Two Rivers on Wednesday. Fresher legs makes it an easier task to chase around multiple players on the defensive end. On the other hand, however, a lapse from any defender can allow a dangerous scorer room to operate, which Faribault might be more prone to coming off a nine-day layoff.