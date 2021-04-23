After snatching a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, the Falcons (1-4) were unable to contain the high-powered Scarlet offense in a six-inning 12-2 defeat in Mankato.
John Palmer and Jordan Nawrocki both laced RBI doubles in that top of the first, while Zack Slinger and Palmer scored the two runs. Mankato West then piled up five runs in the bottom of the first, one in the third, five in the fourth and one in the sixth.
The Scarlets (5-0) have won four of their five games this season by at least nine runs.
Faribault next plays a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Winona.