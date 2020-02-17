The Hayfield Vikings built a 46-28 lead going into halftime at Bethlehem Academy on Friday, and their defense played even better in the second half as they pulled away for an 83-50 victory.
Despite the loss, Bethlehem Academy coach Melissa Hager felt that the Cardinals actually played a pretty good ballgame.
“I don’t feel like the score is a true reflection of how we played,” Hager said. “Our zone protected the inside and the boys adjusted well to the sets Hayfield runs. Hayfield got hot from 3 and our zone is designed to make them shoot outside. We just needed some better close outs to disrupt their vision, but I thought the boys did a nice job reading their defense.”
Offensively, though, BA simply couldn’t keep up Hayfield, as the Vikings drained 16 3-pointers and shot 46% overall. The Cards shot 38% in the game but also turned the ball over 18 times, while Hayfield committed just eight turnovers.
Kade Robb paced the BA offense with 16 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Bo Dienst scored 12 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers.
Jack Jandro chipped in six points and four rebounds, Charlie King tallied five points and Elliot Smith finished with seven rebounds and two assists.
Jack Ernste, JJ Malecha, Justin Simones and Ben Cohen each scored two points, with Malecha also contributing five assists while Simones grabbed five rebounds
Cohen and Sam Jandro finished with two blocks apiece, Brad Sartor contributed two assists and Mitchell Schuenke chipped in one point.
The Cardinals (1-23 overall, 0-13 Gopher Conference) will close their regular season with a road game at Class A No. 5 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (22-1, 13-0 Gopher Conference) on Friday.