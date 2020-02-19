The MSAD boys basketball team concluded its season with a big 46-32 win in front of its home crowd on senior and parents’ night.
“We definitely wrapped up this season on a good note, as we won two of our last three games,” MSAD coach Lance Gonzalez said. “Most of our players played pretty well tonight, and it was our first time hitting 45 points in a game this season.”
Benny Dow led the Trojans with 20 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and four steals, and Yahir Sanchez-Araujo had his best game of the season with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Karsen Schroeder chipped in seven points and four rebounds, Jonathan Mejia contributed a team-high 15 rebounds and Sebastian Sanchez finished with six rebounds and a pair of steals.
“MDS has always been a friendly rival,” added Gonzalez. “It was a good game, and it was nice to have Eruibel Garcia-Ensico on my team this year.”