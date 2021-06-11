After a postseason filled with four upsets of higher-ranked teams, the Bethlehem Academy softball team's run through the Section 4A playoffs came to an end Thursday afternoon at top-seeded Randolph in an 11-2 loss.
The Rockets claimed their third consecutive Section 4A championship to maintain their undefeated record entering the Class A state tournament.
After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Bethlehem Academy immediately struck back with a run in the top of the third. The Rockets added three runs in the bottom of the third, and while the Cardinals were able to score again in the top of the fourth, they were unable to keep pace the rest of the way.
Lindsay Hanson led off the top of the third with a single and scored Bethlehem Academy's first run, while Morgan Wilson laced a one-out double in the top of the fourth, before her courtesy runner Caroline Sauer came around to score.
Mogan Wilson started in the circle for the Cardinals and allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Bethlehem Academy finishes the season 12-11 thanks to a 4-2 record in the postseason. The Cardinals graduate seniors Sauer and Malia Hunt, but are set to bring back the majority of their production for next season.