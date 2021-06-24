With visions of a state tournament run bolstered by a deep and lights-out pitching staff, the Faribault Lakers started the 2021 season on fire.
Now, as the calendar prepares to flip to the final month of the regular season, Faribault is suddenly paper thin on the mound after a rash of injuries wiped out capable arm after capable arm.
"We went from the deepest pitching staff in the state to trying to find who's going to throw the next game," manager Charlie Lechtenberg said. "It sucks. There's no other way to put it, but we just have to hopefully get through it and hopefully get healthy for playoffs."
Starting a stretch of key Dakota-Rice-Scott League games with Friday night's clash against Union Hill (played after deadline for Saturday's Faribault Daily News), Faribault is in need of quick answers for its newfound pitching dilemma.
Key offseason addition Nate Rost has fired 30 innings with an earned run average under one, but he's sidelined for the foreseeable future. The same goes for his brother, Nick, as well as Matt Lane, who's headlined Faribault's pitching rotation the last handful of seasons.
"They're serious," Lechtenberg said. "We lost our top three pitchers, and two of them might be done, done. It really sucks. It's the next guy up, but it's tough."
Egan Bonde started Wednesday's 10-7 loss against non-league opponent Cannon Falls and fired 5 2/3 innings while allowing five runs (three earned). He's tossed 19 2/3 innings this season with a 2.28 earned run average. Porter Sartor finished Wednesday's loss to bring his season-long pitching line to 11 1/3 innings with a 5.56 ERA.
Other arms stepping up to fill in the gaps include Zach Van Thomme, who tossed seven innings while allowing only one unearned run in a 7-2 victory last weekend against the Lamberton Long Sox. The day before that win, Joey Grote fired three innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts in a 4-3 defeat against the Millroy Irish.
"We've got a pretty good idea of who we've got," Lechtenberg said. "Some guys have been pitching that haven't for a while, but we do have some arms. Joe Grote is going to have to pitch a lot more for us, but we do still have some arms. Just not as many as we did to start the year."
After Friday's game against Union Hill, Faribault (6-4 Dakota-Rice-Scott League) hosts the Shakopee Coyotoes (0-11) Sunday afternoon before a Wednesday night game at Bell Field against the Montgomery Mallards (3-7) leads into a week off for the Fourth of July holiday.
After that break is a jam-packed close to the season featuring 11 games in 25 days, with seven of those contests against DRS opponents.
If Faribault continues to benefit from the type of offense that Wednesday provided — nine hits, including a Sartor home run — and starts to find answers to its riddle on the mound, it might have enough time to round into form just in time for the Region 3C playoffs.
"We're having pretty good at bats, and that's been huge," Lechtenberg said. "That's been our downfall in the past, when we have great pitching and defense but we weren't hitting. If we can get through this and then our pitching comes along at the end of the year, that would be huge."