The Falcons provided a late comeback attempt Monday afternoon in Fairmont, but it was not enough to erase an early deficit.
Faribault scored once in the top of the first before Fairmont scored five times in the bottom of the second. After Faribault responded with a pair of runs in the top of the third, Fairmont countered with a run in the bottom of the third and four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Falcons then scored twice in the top of the sixth and three times in the top of the seventh, while Fairmont scored once more in the bottom of the sixth.
Offensively, Zack Slinger, Teddy Calmer, Jordan Nawrocki and Ayden Qualey all finished with a pair of hits for Faribault, while Hunter Nelson tripled, and Calmer and Slinger both doubled.
Qualey started on the mound for the Falcons and handled the first four innings while allowing six runs (four earned), five hits and two walks while striking out four. Braeden Mensing, Bayley Mueller and Calmer combined to pitch the final two innings.
Faribault next plays Thursday night at home against Owatonna.