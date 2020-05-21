This story originally appeared in Monday, March 29, 1965 edition of the Daily News
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Faribault Falcons saw their dream of a state championship go down the drain Saturday at Williams Arena as the Minnetonka Skippers had too much “beef” on the boards and went on to score a 71-60 victory over the local cagers in the finals of the 53rd annual state classic.
Only once did the Al Wold coach quintet lead the Skippers. With 4:40 remaining in the second quarter a lay-up by Jim Ohnstad gave the locals a 20-19 advantage after trailing at the quarter by the score of 15-11. Eight seconds later a basket by Minnetonka’s Paul Knight put the Skippers back in the lead which they never relinquished.
Building up leads of ten points in both the first and second quarter the Skippers were not to be denied as the Falcons began to show signs of the tiring schedule.
The Minnetonka team simply overpowered its foes with an awesome blend of inside muscle provided by 6-6 Paul Knight and 6-5 ½ Bob Abel and the outside fire power of Dan Austin, Bucky Ives and Jerry Marquardt.
All five of the Skippers averaged in double figures for the three games with Bucky Ives leading the way with a 17.7 average.
The final victory gave the newly crowned state champs a record of 22-4 for the season while the Falcons finished with a 21-3 mark.
It was the fifth title for a Lake Conference team in the last 14 years, and returned the crown to the Twin Cities area where it has rested eight of the past 14 years. Southwestern Minnesota claimed the first place trophy the past two years with Marshall winning two years ago and Luverne last year.
In commenting on the final game Minnetonka head coach Earl Christ said “balance and rebounding won it for us, our outside men complimented our two big men and we had five kids who wanted to play.” Christ added that he thought Bob Abel was simply tremendous for us, he rebounded, he was great on defense and he scored.
Skippers score first
The Skippers got the jump on the Falcons in the opening minutes by pumping in two field goals and a pair of free throws to take a 6-0 lead in the first minute of play. With 6:00 to go in the opening stanza Tom Weaver connected for the Falcons but Minnetonka came back with three to hold a 9-2 margin midway into the quarter. With 1:50 remaining in the initial period the Falcons saw themselves on the short end of a 15-5 score. A pair of buckets by Weaver while Paul Dragsten’s converted two free throws narrowed the score to 15-11 going into the second period.
Shortly after the start of the second quarter the Falcons were trailing 19-14 but three consecutive baskets by Weaver, Zahn and Ohnstad put the locals into the lead for the only time in the game at 20-19. The cheering from the Faribault delegation was short lived however as the Skippers reeled off nine straight points for a 28-20 lead. The halftime score read 34-24 in favor of Minnetonka.
The third quarter was fairly even. At the third quarter whistle the winning Tonka five had added two points to their advantage and held a comfortable 51-39 lead going into the final eight minutes of the tournament.
The opening minutes of the final quarter saw the Skippers score seven points to only a pair for the Falcons to put the region one champions behind 58-41. The Falcons didn’t give up as they fought back to narrow the gap to 11 but the Skippers kept fighting and the final score read 71-60 in favor of Minnetonka.
Coach Al Wold said “Minnetonka has that great balance and they sure rebounded well. They beat us on the boards and we weren’t shooting well enough to compensate for it.
Weaver scores 23
Tom Weaver led the local team in scoring with a total of 23 points on nine shots from the field and five free throws. Fred Zahn also made the double figures as he finished the title game with 16.
Dan Austin paced Minnetonka with 22 while Abel, Knight and Ives added 14, 16 and 12 points respectively.
In the consolation championship game the St. Paul Central team defeated Henning while Bemidji was smashing Luverne for third place.