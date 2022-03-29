Head coach: Scott Morrissey, 3rd year as head coach in golf.
Assistant coach: Anna Blessing, 3 years as head coach at Bethlehem Academy and 1st year as an assistant at Faribault High School with the coop.
Assistant coach: Brandon Goebel, 1st year as our middle school coach.
ROSTER
Tessa Bauer, 12
Ryann Louis, 12
Trina Ta, 12
Emma Thibodeau, 12
Sara Dobson, 10
Meridith Umbreit, 10
Kaitlyn Worke, 10
Mariana Hager, 9
Jersey Hausen, 9
Arianna Rangel, 9
Tennyson Roiger, 9
Addison Thibodeau, 9
KEY PLAYERS
Returning varsity golfers include senior captains Emma Thibodeau and Tessa Bauer along with senior Ryann Louis. Freshman Addison Thibodeau and Kaitlyn Worke are returners as JV participants last spring for Faribault High School and Bethlehem Academy, respectfully. Trina Ta transferred back to Faribault for her senior year with some varsity experience. I expect these 6 girls to be ready for varsity action this season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
I expect the rest of the 9th-10th graders to compete for varsity and/or JV spots (see list above). We also have between 12-15 middle school girls out for golf this spring that may compete for JV/varsity spots as well.
2022 OUTLOOK
One of the major goals coming into this season was to build the program by adding competition and depth. We have accomplished this by having more than 25 girls out 7th-12th grade compared to just six last year with only one middle schooler. Our goals are to get better everyday and we expect that if each player gets better individually, our team scores will translate into more wins and a higher conference/section finish. We will have a great time and continue to build this program into a winner.
COMPETITION
We should be very competitive in the conference this season with individual improvements that are expected. Northfield, Red Wing, Albert Lea, Winona, and Rochester JM come into the season with the highest expectations.
ODDS AND ENDS
I’m very excited with our coaching staff this spring. Adding two wonderful young coaches like junior varsity coach Anna Blessing and our middle school coach Brandon Goebel will be very valuable in building this program into a winner.