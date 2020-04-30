In an effort to further enforce social distancing measures, the Faribault Parks and Recreation department indefinitely closed the Faribault Soccer Complex last week.
This week, the department also removed the rims from all the city's outdoor's basketball courts.
"That's a place where there's a lot of congregating going on," Faribault Director of Parks and Recreation Paul Peanasky said. "(We're) just trying to close down places where people aren't maintaining there social distancing."
Initially, the city hoped to keep both the soccer complex and basketball courts available for public use, but after observing a consistent lack of social distancing in both locations it was deemed necessary to to take a more direct approach.
These measures are in addition to the continued fencing off of the city's playgrounds, in accordance with the recommendations from the National Parks and Recreation Association.
Peansky said the city still has no plans to fully close its parks, walking paths and hiking trails, so long as people continue to observe proper social distancing. Until some of those facilities are able to reopen, Peansky said, the department also has no plans to reinstitute or reschedule any programs planned for this spring and summer.
"All of our programming is totally on hold until we can bring people back," Peansky said.