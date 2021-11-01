Without much drama, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team swept sixth-seeded Alden-Conger in the Section 1A quarterfinals on Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
The third-seeded Knights won by scores of 25-20, 25-16, 25-14 to advance to Thursday's Section 1A semifinals against second-seeded Mabel-Canton.
Kenyon-Wanamingo enjoyed the return of do-everything player Josi Quam, who racked up 20 assists, 16 digs, nine kills and a pair of aces in the win. Tessa Erlandson also recorded 23 digs and slammed 11 kills, while Rachel Ryan tied for the team-high in digs with 23.
Leah Berg led the Knights with 13 kills to go along with her six digs and three block aces.
Stella Rechtzigel, meanwhile, soared for a team-high five block aces, in addition to six kills and three digs, while Julia Dahl added four block aces, 11 digs and four kills.