The Faribault boys hockey team took on Austin on Saturday in Austin, and the Falcons toppled the Packers 6-1.
Faribault excelled thanks to an aggressive offensive approach that saw them out-shoot Austin in every period.
Faribault attempted 13 shots on goal in the first period and scored one, attempted 18 shots in the second and scored twice and attempted 27 shots in the third and scored three goals.
The Packers managed just one goal late in the game, thus avoiding the shutout, but there weren’t a lot of other bright spots for Austin.
Faribault’s Kory Johnson started things off with an even-strength goal seven and a half minutes into the game, assisted by Noah Murphy. The Falcons then took control of the game on a Grady Goodwin goal just seven seconds into the second period.
Goodwin’s even-strength, unassisted goal so quickly into the second period seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game.
Luke Vinar increased Faribault’s lead to 3-0 when he scored at the 11:20 mark of the second period, with assists from Jordan Nawrocki and Murphy.
Zack Slinger made it 4-0 early in the third period with an assist from Goodwin, and Zach Siegert pushed the Falcons’ lead to 5-0 with an unassisted goal at the 9:17 mark of the third.
The Packers scored their lone goal with just three minutes remaining in the game, but Murphy responded with the Falcons’ sixth and final goal with just 58 seconds left in the game.
Faribault goalie Spencer Ell finished with a 97% save percentage by blocking 31 of 32 shots on the goal.