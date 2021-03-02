BOYS BASKETBALL
WEM 64, Bethlehem Academy 32
Dueling 20-point performances from Domanik Paulson and Brady Nutter powered the Buccaneers (4-7) to a blowout victory Tuesday in Faribault.
Nutter also snatched 11 rebounds, while Paulson dished out three assists in addition to his three rebounds. WEM was also helped by 14 points via Ethan Bartelt.
The Cardinals (3-10), meanwhile, picked up 10 points apiece from Brady Strodtman and Justin Simones.
WEM returns home Thursday to face off with Medford (2-11), while Bethlehem Academy will travel to New Ulm Cathedral (9-4) on Saturday.
Faribault 82, Albert Lea 40
The Falcons (2-10) earned their second win of the season Tuesday at Albert Lea (0-13) and left little doubt in the process.
No other details were available as of publication. Faribault returns to the court Friday night at home against Winona (7-7).
BOYS HOCKEY
Faribault 1, Rochester Mayo 1
The Falcons (6-5-2) earned a point in their fourth consecutive game Tuesday night in Faribault and stopped a seven-game winning streak for the Spartans (10-3-1).
Faribault grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period with Jordan Nawrocki's goal off an assist from Zach Siegert with 4 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the frame. That one-goal advantage nearly held up, but Rochester Mayo scored the game-tying goal with 3:30 left in regulation.
Maclain Weasler made 39 saves in net for the Falcons.
Faribault plays at home again in the regular season Saturday against Windom (9-4).