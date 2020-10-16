A tight contest through the first 24 minutes turned into a lopsided matchup in the final two quarters Friday night, when the hosts Kasson-Mantorville were able to pull away from Faribault to win 37-6.
The KoMets (1-0) possessed a slim 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Falcons (1-1) jumped in front 6-3 with nine minutes, 56 seconds left in the second quarter, when junior quarterback Hunter Nelson was able to locate Isaac Mata for a 9-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion rushing attempt by Matthias Lenway was no good.
Kasson-Mantorville then jumped back in front 10-6 with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Anthony Moe Tucker with 5:44 left in the opening half.
On the first play of the second half, K-M's Logan Vaughn broke loose on a kickoff return for a touchdown to push the lead to 17-6. the KoMets added two more third-quarter rushing touchdowns, one from Tucker and another from quarterback Matt Donovan, before tacking on a final rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter with Aiden Smith's 7-yard scamper.
The Falcons struggled to produce consistent offense for most of the night, with Nelson completing on 2 of his 13 passes for 13 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Mata tallied both receptions for Faribault. On the ground, Lenway led the way with 87 yards on 18 carries, while Cade McCusker and Ian Ehlers both registered five yards on two carries apiece.
K-M, meanwhile, racked up 343 yards of total offense, including a ground attack of 264 yards, which was paced by Donovan's 91 yards on 12 carries and Tucker's 74 yards on eight carries.
Faribault will be back in action Friday, Oct. 23, at home against Mankato East (1-1), which lost 20-0 against Mankato West on Friday night.