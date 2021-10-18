Game: Northfield (3-4) at Faribault (4-3), 7 p.m., Wednesday, Bruce Smith Field.
Last week: The Falcons' comeback attempt fell short in a 28-21 loss at Mankato East, while the Raiders lost 48-0 against Class 5A No. 1 Mankato West.
Last matchup: Faribault pulled out a thrilling 30-28 victory in the first game of 2020 at Bruce Smith Field.
1. For most offenses, 21 points would serve as the benchmark for an average point total that allows it to compete each and every week. For Faribault, however, Friday's offensive output of 21 points was the team's lowest of the season. That point total was due to a number of factors, ranging from a suffocating Mankato East defense that had allowed only 14 total total points in the previous five weeks entering Friday night to a Faribault offense that left some points on the table. After the Falcons quickly marched 60 yards in six plays for a touchdown on their first drive of the game, they had four other drives end in Mankato East territory due to a fumble and three failed fourth-down attempts. If Faribault turns half of those four drives into touchdowns, as it has for much of this season, than Friday's results likely flips toward the Falcons.
2. Another reason for the less explosive version of the Faribault offense was the number of players missing from Friday's game. Senior wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Klecker and senior lineman Roman Garcia were unavailable from the start Friday, while senior wide receiver/defensive back AJ Worrall exited during the game. As the schedule tightens at the end of the year, depth starts to play an even larger role in on-field success. Both Northfield and Faribault will have only four days off from last Friday's losses until Wednesday's clash. After that, both the Raiders and Falcons turn around to play in the section quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 26, with the section semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 30. The section championship games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5. All told, that adds up to five games over the course of just 22 days. At the end of a long season, and with perhaps not enough time between games to properly recover, injuries will happen. What happens after injuries might be what separates wins and losses.
3. The best version of Northfield this season has been when its defense is causing havoc and forcing stops. In the three wins this season for the Raiders against Rochester Century, Rochester John Marshall and Austin, they've allowed an average of 216.7 yards a game while forcing a combined six turnovers. Even in last week's blowout loss against Mankato West, Northfield was just the second team all season to hold the Scarlets without a point in the first quarter. The Raiders did that by overcoming a distinct size advantage up front of contain the run game. What eventually titled the scales dramatically was the connection between West quarterback Zander Dittbenner and his top wideout Mekhi Collins. The only other time this season in which the Raiders allowed more than 31 points was in a 49-22 loss against Rochester Mayo, another highly-explosive passing attack. While few teams throughout the state can match the big-play ability from Mayo and West, Faribault is at least in the same ballpark and is likely the third-best offense Northfield will face this year ahead of Owatonna and New Prague.
4. For the fourth time in the last five years, the official residence of Little Bertha is up for grabs. After the two Rice County rivals did not play in a regular-season game from 1967 up until 2017, Northfield has the "modern-day" edge in this rivalry with wins in 2017 and 2018 before Faribault's dramatic win last fall.