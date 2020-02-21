Faribault divers James Ohlemann and Chriztopher Ferris competed at the Section 1A diving meet at the Rochester Recreation Center on Thursday where both divers set lifetime bests, with Ohlemann placing second overall and qualifying for the state diving competition, which will begin Thursday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
“Our divers had a very good meet,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “James had the best performance of his life and placed second in the meet and qualified for the state meet next week. He was very solid and never missed a dive. It was fun to watch him have such a great meet.”
Ohlemann accumulated a score of 355.90, while first-year diver Ferris placed seventh overall with a score of 232.45.
“That is terrific for a first-year diver,” Fuller said of Ferris’ performance. “It was also his best score ever for an 11-dive meet. We’re really pleased with how he handled himself and very happy with how both of our divers performed at the section meet. We’re really looking forward to James competing at state.”
The state diving competition will begin on Thursday, followed by preliminary swimming on Friday. The finals for both swimming and diving will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29.