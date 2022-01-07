The Faribault boys basketball team came within a couple plays of earning a major Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA win Thursday night, but a late 3-pointer lifted Red Wing (503) to a 55-52 home victory instead.
The Falcons (1-6) led 32-29 at half and late into the second half before the Wingers' Max Hanson hit the late 3-pointer.
Faribault was helped Thursday by a dominant performance on the offensive glass, where it turned 14 offensive rebounds into 15 second-chance points. Red Wing managed only three second-chance points.
Each Falcon that played grabbed at least one offensive rebound with the exception of Abdirashid Jimale, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers to help him finish with eight points in only 11 minutes of action.
Devin Lockerby and Beau Schrot each grabbed three offensive rebounds to help them finish with seven and nine points, respectively. Hunter Nelson led the scoring effort with 11 points, followed closely by Jordan Klecker's 10 points.
Ian Ehlers paired his seven points with six assists, while Nelson added three assists.
Faribault next plays Tuesday night at Class AAAA No. 7 Owatonna (5-1).