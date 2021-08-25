It's been an eventful first week and a half in the Faribault High School pool, but it's nothing Falcon girls swimming and diving coach Charlie Fuller is complaining about.
After graduating six seniors off last fall's team, Faribault's numbers have been boosted by a wave of incoming athletes joining the team for the first time this season.
“We’re going to be relying on some of our veterans to help bring the younger ones around," Fuller said. "We’ve spent a lot of time working on stroke drills, technique — more so than I have in a while just to help everyone along.
“It’ll be exciting. I think these young ladies here are excited about this, they’re doing well, they want to learn and they want to swim, so this is fun.”
The veterans helping with that transition include the team's two captains — senior Emily Bauman and junior Monica Albers. Faribault also features senior Lizzy Jacobson, junior Karly Flom, junior Mackenzie Miner, junior Ava Nelson and junior Amelia Pemrick as older athletes with experience in the pool.
That leadership group is tasked with helping to wrangle the growing youth ranks for the Falcons.
“We’ve got a ton of ninth graders, which is really good to see," Fuller said. "We’d like to pick up some seventh and eighth graders if we can, but the bulk of our lineup is ninth graders. Anyone that swam for us last year is considered a veteran because we need them all.”
Faribault conducted its time trials at Tuesday's practice, which provided Fuller with an early glimpse and idea of what his lineup might look like for the team's first meet Tuesday, Aug. 31 at St. Peter.
Fuller still said he won't possess a complete picture of his team until a few weeks into the season, however.
“Right now it’s basically let’s get into shape," Fuller said. "That’s going to take three, four weeks at least just to get some training into them and conditioning so they’re doing well. Then we just have to hang on and work hard until we hit taper time. It’ll be interesting. Like I said, it’s a good group of girls, so I’m hoping they’re not only having fun, but push one another, too, whether that’s in a meet or in a practice. I think friendly competition works really good.”
The returning experience is headlined by Nelson and sophomore Bennett Wra-Raabolle, who both scored points individually and on relays at last year's Section 1A championships.
Nelson picked up points individually in the 100-yard freestyle, and has previously competed at the state meet as part of a relay. She also helped the 200 freestyle relay to fifth and the 400 freestyle relay to second place.
Wray-Raabolle, meanwhile, aided the 200 medley relay to third place at the Section 1A championships and was on the 400 freestyle relay with Nelson. She also scored individual points in the 100 freestyle alongside Nelson.
Those two are part of a group Fuller is hoping can achieve big things this fall.
“It’s a good group," Fuller said. "They’re having fun, and we not only want to have fun but make sure we’re working toward some sort of goal, here. Right now our goal is to improve every year. We don’t want to stop improving, and I feel like if we can improve, keep working at it hard and still have fun — that’s a key ingredient — then I expect to have really good swims at the end of the season. That’s the goal, and if we can get people advancing further along, then that’s icing on the cake.”
ROSTER
Emily Bauman, senior
Lizzy Jacobson, senior
Monica Albers, junior
Karly Flom, junior
Mackenzie Miner, junior
Ava Nelson, junior
Amelia Pemrick, junior
Isabella Dokkestul, sophomore
Maiya Kolterman, sophomore
Jacqueline Martinez Torres, sophomore
Miller Munoz, sophomore
Kiya Schneider, sophomore
Bennett Wray-Raabolle, sophomore
Anne Azelton, freshman
Mara Cook, freshman
Abigail Hoy, freshman
Jillian Huberty, freshman
Morgan Klumb, freshman
Lydia Lueken, freshman
Maggie Lund, freshman
Maya Opsal, freshman
Aubrey Smith, freshman
Hallie Taghon, freshman
Lorelei Weston, freshman
Grace Norton, 8th grade
Ella Wood, 8th grade
Morgan Zurst, 8th grade
Olivia Fisher, 7th grade
Allison McCabe, 7th grade
Nazareth Pimental Munoz, 7th grade