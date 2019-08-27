The wind giveth, and the wind taketh away.
The upset-minded Faribault girls soccer team (1-1) was within a goal of host Waseca (3-0) at halftime of Tuesday's non-conference matchup between two Section 2A teams.
Then the Bluejays had the evening's strong breeze at their backs.
Despite Faribault coach Maddie Justin describing senior goalie Olivia Williamson playing "out of her mind" with over 20 saves, Waseca cashed in on enough chances to win 5-0.
"We were playing well to have it just 1-0 at halftime," Justin said. "With the wind against us we just couldn’t connect and recover. Waseca was playing a kick and run, pretty much, and just really ran down our defense. We couldn’t quite catch up to them after a few goals. 5-0 sounds way worse than the game was. I was super proud of the girls, they worked really hard. We’re sadly milking some injuries and some played through it."
Gabriela Rodriguez scored twice for Waseca. Katlyn Hyatt, Sydney Ludwig and Carmen Miller each had one goal.
The Bluejays' other wins were 5-1 vs. Mound Westonka and 4-1 at Marshall. They were 10-5-2 last year.
Faribault stays on the road to open Big 9 Conference play 7 p.m. Thursday at Rochester John Marshall (0-2, 0-0 Big 9). The Rockets lost 6-0 to Hastings and 4-0 at Burnsville.
RJM beat Faribault 2-1 last year in Faribault.