Luke Sellner was just about as good as anyone could have asked for Monday night in Waterville.
In the end, however, the right-hander eventually made just one mistake in his 10th inning of work on the mound in a 1-0 loss in 10 innings for the Waterville Indians against the Eagle Lake Expos in the Region 6C playoffs.
Sellner allowed only three hits all night, but one was a solo home run to Matthew Werk in the top of the 10th inning. Sellner struck out 13 batters. Josh Cook collected a pair of hits for the Indians, but the typical high-scoring offense was unable to generate much against Eagle Lake's Mitch Kelly, who struck out 14 Waterville batters in a 10-inning complete game.
Eagle Lake secured a spot in the Class C state tournament with the win, while Waterville moves to the loser's bracket and plays Saturday in Arlington against the winner of Friday's game between St. Clair and Blue Earth.
The Indians need to win that game, plus an additional game immediately after in Arlington to secure Region 6C's third and final spot in the state tournament. Twelfth-seeded Eagle Lake, meanwhile, advances to play for the Region 6C championship against top-seeded Jordan and will try to pull off its fourth straight postseason upset.