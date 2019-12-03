COACHES
Head coach: Scott Trump, first year
Assistant coaches: Randy Meyer and Celeste Donlon
KEY PLAYERS
Mercedes Huerta - sophomore, guard, two-year letter winner. Last season's leading scorer, Huerta also took home the award. She averaged 10.8 points, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2.8 rebounds per game. She is quick, aggressive, handles the ball well and is a threat inside and out.
Grace Ashley - senior, forward, three-year letter winner. Ashley averaged 3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. She received a Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award in 2018-29 and could be considered the heart of the team. Ashley's developing solid inside moves along with her mid-range shot.
Kate Trump - freshman, guard, one-year letter winner. Trump was the No. 2 leading scorer from last season with an average of 5.2 points per game. Additionally, she averaged 1.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. She's got a high basketball IQ, is an inside and outside threat and was named last season's Defensive Player of the Year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Malia Hunt- junior, guard, two-year letter winner, Defensively feisty, Hunt looks to set up teammates
Reagan Kangas - freshman, guard, one-year letter winner. Kangas is aggressive and is developing into an inside and outside threat.
Lindsay Hanson - freshman, forward, one-year letter winner. Hanson is really developing her inside game, expected her to dominate on the boards this season.
MOVED ON
Abby Strodtman, Maggie Viland and Kendra Kotek have graduated.
2019-20 SEASON OUTLOOK
While the Cardinals finished in the bottom of the Gopher Conference, they've got a new coach in Scott Trump. And they're a young team that's willing to work hard. Expect to see the Cards develop and improve as the season moves along.
COACHSPEAK
“I'm proud of the excitement around the program right now. The players have been working hard this last summer and continue to come in early and stay late to implement a new system. We have a really dedicated group of player with great leadership. Expect to see us improve throughout out the season.” — Scott Trump