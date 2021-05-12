Seniors Ruby Gernandt and Gabrielle Yetzer powered to first-place finishes in the 800-meter run and the two mile to highlight Faribault's day Tuesday in Red Wing.
Overall, Rochester Mayo claimed the team title with 88 points, ahead of Winona (86), Red Wing (66) and Faribault (31).
Nell Gibbs also sped to third place in the 100 hurdles, while McKenzie Gehrke claimed third in the pole vault and Whitton Wolff did the same in the long jump.
Other individual highlights for the Falcons included Miller Munoz speeding to fifth in the 100, Maryn Hart combining fifth-place finishes in both the shot put and discus, and Jacee Frank soaring to fourth in the triple jump.
Faribault next hosts a quadrangular Tuesday, May 18 that includes Mankato East, Rochester John Marshall and Rochester Mayo.