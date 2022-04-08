Faribault Wrestling Club and Green Machine would like to say congratulations to Lain Kuhlman for placing at the NYWA tournament this past weekend. Lain took 4th place at the State level in the 5/6th grade 93-pound weight class. Also representing Faribault was Dom Churchill and Ty Wendel. (Photo courtesy Gina Yetzer)
Faribault Wrestling Club and Green Machine would like to say congratulations to Grady Anderson for placing at the NYWA tournament this past weekend. Grady took 3rd place at the Invite level in the 5/6th grade 88-pound weight class. Also representing Faribault were Dom Churchill and Ty Wendel. (Photo courtesy of Gina Yetzer)
