Eight different athletes notched top-three individual finishes for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team Thursday night in a 90-70 loss against Mankato East at Faribault High School.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Simon Thatcher and Viggo Baum finished first and second with times of 6 minute, 39.97 seconds and 6 minutes, 51.49 seconds.
Later, in the 100 breaststroke, James Hoisington and Miles Leopold finished second and third in 1:21.82 and 1:34.35. Hoisington's time was just .06 seconds off the first-place finisher from Mankato East.
Chriztopher Ferris also soared the second in the 1-meter diving competition with a six-dive score of 146.00.
In the 200 individual medley, Caleb Sadergaski finished third in 2:41.94, Declan Chappius sped to third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.94 and Elliot Daschner motored to third in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.27.
"It was another very solid meet for us. We moved people around to try out different events," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "It was fun to watch them go after their swims. Our new athletes swam very well and are gaining experience of being in a swim meet. We continue to work hard and are excited to see what we can do as the season goes along. Working hard and having fun is what we try to do and so far everything is looking good."
Faribault next swims in the Cougar Relays on Saturday in Mankato, before traveling to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night.
"That'll be three meets in six days and that's tough to do," Fuller said.