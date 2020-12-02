After its most successful season since a state tournament trip in 2014, the Faribault football team finished with five of its players on the all-district team for the Big Southeast, with another three players earning honorable mention.
Senior linebacker John Palmer, senior lineman Devin Lockerby, junior lineman Owen Ellendson, junior quarterback Hunter Nelson and senior running back Alex Gardner made up the all-district contingent, while junior wide receiver AJ Worrall, senior linebacker Cael Casteel and senior lineman Alex Leet all picked up honorable mentions.
Gardner led the Falcons in rushing this season despite missing the start of the season and finished with 601 yards rushing on 86 attempts (7 yards a carry), while scoring a team-high seven rushing touchdowns.
Nelson was the team’s second-leading rushers with 260 yards on 69 attempts (3.8 yards a carry) and six touchdowns, while also completing 56 of 129 passes for 873 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Palmer led Faribault defensively with 61 total tackles (36 solo, 25 assisted) to go with an interception, a forced fumble, two sacks and 10 tackles for losses.
Ellendson was the team’s second-leading tackler with 38 takedowns (19 solo, 19 assisted) in addition to a team-high three sacks, seven tackles for losses and a fumble recovery.
Lockerby tallied 26 tackles (14 solo, 12 assisted), in addition to his work on the offensive live.
Casteel was the team’s third-leading tackler with 32 (17 solo, 15 assisted) and tallied two tackles for losses, a sack and a forced fumble.
Leet split time on the offensive and defensive line, where he accrued 10 tackles (14 solo, six assisted) while also tying Ellendson for the team lead with three sacks.
Worrall was Nelson’s most frequent target in the passing game, and finished with 18 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in a season-opening double-overtime win against Northfield.